Photos: Academy for Scholarship and Entrepreneurship hosts ‘Scholars’ Summit’

Attendees of the Scholars’ Summit with Be the Changemakers Co-Founder Dr. Jamila T. Davis (second from left), 47th Precinct Community Council President Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba (fourth from left), AIMHigh International Founder and CEO Sherman Brown (sixth from left), New York State Senator Robert Jackson (eighth from left), Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark (ninth from left) and Pastor Franklyn Williamson (right).

The Academy for Scholarship and Entrepreneurship hosted a series of workshops meant to empower and unite Bronx residents during its 2025 “Scholars’ Summit” on Monday, June 16, at the Albert E. Tuitt Educational Campus, located at 921 E. 228th St.

The event, meant to empower scholars, featured eight different workshops. In addition to learning valuable life lessons from the workshops, attendees also got to view works of art during a gallery walk and enjoy lunch. There were also basketball games for scholars, staff members and guests to participate.

Multiple local community and elected leaders were on hand for this event, including New York State Senator Robert Jackson, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark and 47th Precinct Community Council President Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba.

Among the numerous local organizations contributing to the event by holding workshops were the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club, Guns Down, Life Up, AIMHigh International, NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and more.