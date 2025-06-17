Kids & Education

Four Bronx students awarded $12K scholarships to pursue college and entrepreneurship

The Mall at Bay Plaza Entrepreneur Scholarship winners (left to right) Sean Dicks, Kiara Lozada, Joanne Fagbemi and Cindy Herrera.
Photo courtesy of the Mall at Bay Plaza

Four graduating high school seniors from the Bronx were awarded $12,000 scholarships to support their college education and entrepreneurial ambitions during a ceremony held Friday, June 6, at The Mall at Bay Plaza in Co-op City.

This year’s honorees are Sean Dicks, who will attend Villanova University; Cindy Herrera, who is headed to Lehman College; Joanne Fagbemi, who plans to study at the University of Rochester; and Kiara Lozada, who will enroll at Howard University.

Presented by The Mall at Bay Plaza Entrepreneur Scholarship Foundation, each scholarship is distributed in annual installments of $3,000 over four years. The program is designed to help young Bronxites pursue higher education and develop the skills needed to become future business leaders.

