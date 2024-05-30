Legal Hand Bronx hosts successful resume workshop

Rachelle Brown converses with attendees about strategic ways to upgrade their resumes.

Legal Hand Bronx held its weekly workshop on May 22. The workshop, titled “Resumes Reinvented: Path & Potential Edition” featured a presentation from Rachelle Brown, who conversed with attendees about strategic ways to upgrade their resumes.

Attendees were also given the opportunity to hand in their resumes to receive professional inputs.

Legal Hand Bronx hosts a workshop every Wednesday at its new Bronx location at 3213A Third Ave.

