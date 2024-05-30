Community

Legal Hand Bronx hosts successful resume workshop

Rachelle Brown converses with attendees about strategic ways to upgrade their resumes.
Photo Jewel Webber

Legal Hand Bronx held its weekly workshop on May 22. The workshop, titled “Resumes Reinvented: Path & Potential Edition” featured a presentation from Rachelle Brown, who conversed with attendees about strategic ways to upgrade their resumes.

Volunteers and attendees introduce themselves and ask questions about resumes. Photo by Jewel Webber
Attendees were also given the opportunity to hand in their resumes to receive professional inputs.

Legal Hand Bronx hosts a workshop every Wednesday at its new Bronx location at 3213A Third Ave.

