Community Justice Connect hosts resume workshop

Attendees of the resume workshop with presenter Rachelle Brown (back row, center), Community Justice Connect Manager James Coger (fourth from left) and Community Justice Connect Program Associate Andrianelys Parra (fourth from the right).
Community Justice Connect (formerly Legal Hand), a neighborhood-based network that trains volunteers to provide free legal information, resources, and referrals for those facing civil legal challenges, hosted a resume workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Titled “Mastering the Art of Resumes: Ready to Land Your Dream Job?” the workshop was led by Rachelle Brown. Participants introduced themselves, shared their current work and career goals, and engaged in a collaborative discussion. They also exchanged advice, asked questions, and offered feedback to help one another strengthen their resumes.

Rachelle Brown shares expert tips and answers attendees' questions on the importance of resumes and how to master the art of crafting them.
This workshop kicked off a series of career-focused sessions organized by Community Justice Connect and set the stage for upcoming workshops. The next session, scheduled for Wednesday, March 5, will focus on crafting a standout resume, while the third, set for Wednesday, April 2, will cover mastering interviews and building professional portfolios. The series will also include mock interviews to help participants refine their skills.

