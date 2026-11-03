2026 Midterm Elections results: Darializa Avila Chevalier, AOC and Ritchie Torres win Bronx congressional races

Bronx voters sent Darializa Avila Chevalier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ritchie Torres to Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with the three Democrats securing victories in congressional districts covering different parts of the borough. Avila Chevalier won the 13th Congressional District, AOC was reelected the 14th District and Torres won another term representing the 15th District.

The congressional races were among several closely watched contests on the ballot, as Bronx voters also weighed in on statewide offices, including governor, attorney general and comptroller, as well as state Senate and Assembly seats.

Here’s how people in the Bronx voted, according to the unofficial results reported by the NYC Board of Elections.

Congressional Races

13th Congressional District (Upper Manhattan and portions of the West Bronx)

Democratic, Working Families Party: Darializa Avila Chevalier

Republican: Manual (Jomo) Williams

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, Darializa Avila Chevalier had earned 111,263 votes (71.87%) to Manual Williams’ 17,610 votes (11.45%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

14th Congressional District (East Bronx and North Central Queens)

Democratic, Working Families Party: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Republican, Conservative: Diamant Hysenaj

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, AOC had earned 90,224 votes (66.18%) to Diamant Hysenaj’s 26,752 votes (19.62%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

15th Congressional District (West and South Bronx)

Democratic: Ritchie Torres (Incumbent)

Republican: Stylo A. Sapaskis

Conservative: Gonzalo Duran

Party for Socialism and Liberation: Andre Easton

Speak the Truth: Jose Vega

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, Ritchie Torres earned 92,094 votes (76.89%) to Stylo Sapaskis’ 12,748 votes (10.64%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

16th Congressional District (Southern Westchester and portions of North Bronx)

Democratic: George Latimer (Incumbent)

Republican: Joseph Cinquemani

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, George Latimer earned 17,434 votes (92.67%) to Joseph Cinquemani’s 1,318 votes (7.01%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

New York State Senate

District 34 (East Bronx and portions of Southern Westchester)

Democratic, Working Families: Nathalia Fernandez (incumbent)

Conservative: Adrian Romero

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, Nathalia Fernandez earned 31,868 votes (78.33%) to Adrian Romero’s 5,520 votes (13.57%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

District 36 (Portions of the Northeast Bronx and Southern Westchester)

Democratic: Jamaal Bailey (incumbent)

Conservative: Grace Marrero

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, Jamaal T. Bailey earned 44,977 votes (93.57%) to Grace Marrero’s 3,024 votes (6.29%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

New York State Assembly

District 79

Democratic: Chantel Jackson (incumbent)

Conservative Party: Emmanuel Findlay Jr.

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, Chantel Jackson earned 16,218 votes (94.97%) to Emmanuel A. Findlay Jr.’s 831 votes (4.87%)

District 80

Democratic: John Zaccaro Jr. (incumbent)

Conservative: Denise Smith

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, John Zaccaro Jr. earned 17,562 votes (87.52%) to Denise Smith’s 2,432 votes (12.12%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

District 82

Democratic: Michael Benedetto (incumbent)

Republican, Conservative, Vote Affordable: Irene Guanill

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, Michael Benedetto earned 22,950 votes (72.29%) to Irene Guanill’s 7,666 votes (24.15%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

District 83

Democratic: Carl Heastie (incumbent)

Conservative: James Washington-Ward

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, Carl Heastie earned 23,157 votes (96.08%) to James Washington-Ward’s 920 votes (3.82%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

District 84

Democratic, Working Families: Amanda Septimo (incumbent)

Conservative: Tyreek Goodman

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, Amanda Septimo earned 15,061 votes (85.85%) to Tyreek Goodman’s 941 votes (5.36%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

District 86

Democratic: Yudelka Tapia (incumbent)

Republican: Maria Diaz

Conservative: Shery Olivo

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, Yudelka Tapia earned 12,368 votes (82.19%) to Maria Diaz’s 2,021 votes (13.43%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.

District 87

Democratic, Working Families: Karines Reyes (incumbent)

Conservative: Zenobia Merced-Bonilla

People’s First Party: Zakir Choudhury

With more than 95% of scanners reporting as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, Karines Reyes earned 16,731 votes (84.45%) to Zenobia Merced-Bonilla’s 1,114 votes (5.62%), according to unofficial Board of Elections results.