LIVE UPDATES: Polls open across the Bronx for the 2026 Midterm Elections

Polls are officially open across the Bronx as voters head to the ballot box for the 2026 midterm elections.
Voting will take place from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. State election law allows any voter who is in line by the time polls close to remain and cast their ballot.
New York City voters will also weigh in on five ballot proposals set by the Mayor’s Commission on Government Efficiency.
Some races are competitive, with more than one candidate running for the seat, but some races are not, like many judicial contests where the winning candidate was predetermined in the June primary. If your district is not listed in this guide, it is not a competitive race.
Residents can verify their polling place through the New York City Board of Elections.
Races we’re watching:
Bronx voters will head to the polls in several congressional races during the 2026 midterm elections.
In the 13th Congressional District, which includes Upper Manhattan and portions of the West Bronx, Democrat Darializa Avila Chevalier will face Republican Manual (Jomo) Williams. In the 14th District, covering the East Bronx and portions of Queens, incumbent Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will face Republican Diamant Hysenaj. The 15th District, representing the West and South Bronx, features incumbent Democrat Ritchie Torres and four challengers: Republican Stylo A. Sapaskis, Conservative Gonzalo Duran, Party for Socialism and Liberation candidate Andre Easton and Speak the Truth candidate Jose Vega. In the 16th District, which includes Southern Westchester and portions of the North Bronx, incumbent Democrat George Latimer will face Republican Joseph Cinquemani.
Two state Senate seats covering parts of the Bronx are also contested. In District 34, incumbent Democrat Nathalia Fernandez will face Conservative Party candidate Adrian Romero, while District 36 incumbent Democrat Jamaal Bailey will face Conservative candidate Grace Marrero.
Several state Assembly races are also on the ballot. In District 79, incumbent Democrat Chantel Jackson faces Conservative Emmanuel Findlay Jr., while District 80 incumbent John Zaccaro Jr. faces Conservative Denise Smith. District 82 features incumbent Democrat Michael Benedetto and Republican, Conservative and Vote Affordable candidate Irene Guanill. In District 83, incumbent Democrat Carl Heastie faces Conservative James Washington-Ward, and District 84 incumbent Amanda Septimo faces Conservative Tyreek Goodman. In District 86, incumbent Yudelka Tapia faces Republican Maria Diaz and Conservative Shery Olivo. District 87 incumbent Karines Reyes faces Conservative Zenobia Merced-Bonilla and People’s First Party candidate Zakir Choudhury.
Throggs Neck sees strong voter turnout as residents weigh in on key issues
Poll workers in Throggs Neck told the Bronx Times that this is the busiest midterm Election Day they’ve seen.
Mike Rodriguez a 65-year-old Throggs Neck voter said it’s important to contribute to society by going out to vote.
“I want to contribute to what’s going on in the world and for a better life,” Rodriguez said. “I want to make sure that in the city of New York, everything improves.“
Sam 33, and Lauren, 36, both voted Democrat in this election. They emphasized how important it is for younger people to get out and exercise their right to vote.
“I just wanted to make my voice heard. And especially the propositions that they had for using public spaces, for things that communities can use instead of just sitting idly. I thought that was very important,” Sam said.
Melissa Gamboli a 37-year-old Throggs Neck stressed the rising costs of goods that are needed each day as a reason for coming out to vote.
“I have a family, so I want to make sure that I’m voting for the people that I think are looking out for, you know, working class, and those of us that are just trying to get through every day.”
Sean McCalla, a 49-year-old Throggs Neck resident told the Bronx Times that the country needs a change in direction. He voted Democrat across the board.“The blue wave need to happen because right now the Republicans are in control of the House, Senate, and the White House and look at your gas prices, look at your groceries, look at everything that’s happened in the war,” McCalla said.
“We just need to get out here and vote and change needs to happen.”
Anna, a 60-year-old Throggs Neck resident said it’s people’s duty to vote and voice their opinions.
“Because if you are not going to vote, then you don’t have a reason to complain,” Anna said.
“I think that there is a lot of division and I feel that our voices as a community need to be heard politically. I think it’s important for the politicians to really listen to their constituents.”
Zoraida a 47-year-old Throggs Neck told the Bronx Times that she’s disgruntled about what’s going with today’s politics.
“If you’re not in the game, then you’re not allowed to complain,” she said.
“This administration has completely taken it beyond absolute power, and it’s turning into a bigger mess than what we already started. Every administration should aim towards picking up the baton and moving forward.”
Tara, a 45-year-old Co-op city resident who voted at Einstein Community Center said she voted Democrat across the board because she wants to see how things can change.
“Everything, you name it. The corruption, the gas prices, the food prices, education, you name it, there needs to be some type of change,” she said.
“I’m worried about the direction we’re heading in as a people. The division. I think if we have a little more compassion and make your voices known, we can ease the burden.”
Another Co-op city resident, Pedro Del Rio, 62, said he’s mostly concerned about the economy, gas prices and how expensive groceries have become.
“My advice to people is do your do your research, do your reading, look at the candidates’ background, what they have done while they’ve been within the office term, because that will help you decide who to vote for instead of listening to the news and the debates they’re having, and them firing at each other negative things,” Del Rio said.
“I like looking into the time that they’re in office, what they have done for the community and New Yorkers in general, the five boroughs and that makes me decide my vote.”
West Bronx Voters voice frustrations with the Democratic party
Leslie Lewis, a Bronx resident, made her vote count at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School. Lewis said she voted Democrat because “My party sucks right now.”
“We talk a lot about families, but it’s single people who really — at least for the city — put in the work. We give a lot to the families and communities, which we should, but single people always get the short-end of the stick.”
Rose Morales, a 29-year-old Claremont resident told the Bronx Times that she voted Republican because she believes the city needs to change and has been under the Democrat party for too long.
“I’m a conservative and I don’t really vote because of one side or the other. I’m not a one party person. I don’t see one things one way, but I think the way the city is going, especially with the crime, and kids dying every day, I think we need to change. And regardless who it comes with, I’m with it,” Morales said.
“I think we need to focus on what is important and especially the kids that are growing up, they don’t have a place to grow in New York anymore. It’s not a safe place for you to have kids.”
Paige, a 35-year-old Claremont resident, said she voted because the city is going through a transformation and she wanted to make her voice heard.
“There’s a lot of questionnaires on the ballots that really affect businesses and small businesses, and the development of the city in general, which I think is really important. I want to see New York City just keep pushing forward in this. With our new mayor, I think it’s been going well. So having a voice, getting out there, it’s really important, it all matters,” she said.
Paige added that keeping Governor Kathy Hochul in office is on her list of priorities because she’s been working well with Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Bianca Quiñones, a 27-year-old Claremont Resident, voted at William H. Taft High School Educational Center.
“The Bronx, I feel like it’s underserved. Ritchie Torres isn’t doing a good job representing us. I don’t see where any of the money goes, you know, trash everywhere, crime,” Quiñones said.
Another Claremont resident, Gigi, 31 voted in this election because she’s interested in how politicians can keep the poverty rates down.
“I hope crime rates go down. I hope that things financially improve, the cost of living is too much. The rent is not as affordable as it was in the past. Even for working class people, things are very difficult and the neighborhood doesn’t really feel safe,” she said.
South Bronx voters share concerns about the city’s future
South Bronx poll workers told the Bronx Times that as of 6 p.m., they saw around 330 votes.
One Bronx resident, 32-year-old Samantha, voted Democrat across her ballot and cares about childcare, food costs, homelessness and street cleaning.
“Every vote counts. So I’m actually very happy to see more people voting for the midterm,” she said.
A South Bronx resident, Kira Lopez, 28, said she’s voting Democrat and supports the Democratic party throughout.
“I think this election is really important for pretty much every state across America, especially considering all the Senate seats that are up. We need a huge turnout to make sure that we could kind of gain back some equilibrium,” Lopez said.
“If we don’t gain that back, it could be really catastrophic. I’m really hoping that being another person that comes out and vote influences others to also participate. And from what I’ve been seeing in the news, we had a huge turnout this year, which is always fantastic to see.”
Zenobia Smith, a 33-year-old Grand Concourse resident told the Bronx Times that she wasn’t happy she had to vote Democrat across the board, but didn’t want to split the vote.
“What matters most is to seeing many different people coming out to claim roles and really fight for the city; to see what their ideas are and actually taking the actions to set those ideologies into place,” Smith said.
According to South Bronx poll workers, the Mott Haven Community Center had approximately 664 votes as of 7 p.m.
Devin Morant, an 18-year-old Mott Haven resident voted Democrat across the board.
“I was told that the more Democrats we have in house, the more control we have over the government. So I’m seeing what’s going on in the world currently and I chose Democrats,” Morant said.
With reporting by Marina Samuel, Maurice Burbridge, Rebecca Raghunath and Alessa Alluin