LIVE UPDATES: Polls open across the Bronx for the 2026 Midterm Elections

Rose Morales, a 29-year-old Claremont resident told the Bronx Times that she voted Republican because she believes the city needs to change and has been under the Democrat party for too long.

“I’m a conservative and I don’t really vote because of one side or the other. I’m not a one party person. I don’t see one things one way, but I think the way the city is going, especially with the crime, and kids dying every day, I think we need to change. And regardless who it comes with, I’m with it,” Morales said.

“I think we need to focus on what is important and especially the kids that are growing up, they don’t have a place to grow in New York anymore. It’s not a safe place for you to have kids.”

Paige, a 35-year-old Claremont resident, said she voted because the city is going through a transformation and she wanted to make her voice heard.

“There’s a lot of questionnaires on the ballots that really affect businesses and small businesses, and the development of the city in general, which I think is really important. I want to see New York City just keep pushing forward in this. With our new mayor, I think it’s been going well. So having a voice, getting out there, it’s really important, it all matters,” she said.

Paige added that keeping Governor Kathy Hochul in office is on her list of priorities because she’s been working well with Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Bianca Quiñones, a 27-year-old Claremont Resident, voted at William H. Taft High School Educational Center.

“The Bronx, I feel like it’s underserved. Ritchie Torres isn’t doing a good job representing us. I don’t see where any of the money goes, you know, trash everywhere, crime,” Quiñones said.

Another Claremont resident, Gigi, 31 voted in this election because she’s interested in how politicians can keep the poverty rates down.

“I hope crime rates go down. I hope that things financially improve, the cost of living is too much. The rent is not as affordable as it was in the past. Even for working class people, things are very difficult and the neighborhood doesn’t really feel safe,” she said.