The Bronx secures $11.3M for Latino-serving nonprofits through state fund

The Bronx will receive the largest share of a new $30 million state investment in Latino-serving nonprofits, with $11.3 million going to organizations that provide workforce training, education, immigrant services, food security and other programs across the borough.

State and nonprofit leaders gathered Monday at Mercy Center in Mott Haven to kick off the Latinos United for Change (LUCHA) Equity Fund Year One Impact Tour, celebrating the inaugural recipients of the statewide grant program. The Bronx was chosen as the first stop because it received more than one-third of the fund’s first-year investment.

The LUCHA coalition, formed in 2024, brings together elected officials, nonprofit organizations and community stakeholders to advance a Latino legislative agenda in Albany.

The coalition successfully advocated for a $30 million investment in last year’s state budget to strengthen community-based organizations serving Latino communities. The grants support workforce development, education, civic engagement, language access and other essential services.

“We are also a community that has managed to survive because of community. A big part of that fabric of survival and of thriving and finding success even in the difficult moments is because of the many of the nonprofits working here,” said Assemblymember Amanda Septimo, who championed the funding in Albany.

Administered in partnership with the Hispanic Federation, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York and the Fund for the City of New York, the LUCHA Equity Fund is one of the state’s largest investments in Latino-serving community organizations. A provisional list of 44 organizations serving the Bronx has been selected for funding, pending completion of the state contracting process.

“Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York is proud to be a grantee and partner in this important initiative to deliver much needed services to Latino communities across New York State. Through programs and services that empower Latinos through education, workforce development, and access to basic needs and resources, LUCHA-funded nonprofits will strengthen communities and create pathways to self-reliance and self-sufficiency,” said J. Antonio Fernández, president & CEO of Catholic Charities.

Among the largest awards are $500,000 grants to CoRe (Communities Resist), CAMBA Inc. and Forestdale Inc. Bronx-based recipients also include Nos Quedamos, St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction, Southeast Bronx Neighborhood Center Inc., South Bronx United and several other community organizations.

More than 460 applications from over 350 organizations were submitted during the competitive grant cycle, with awards determined through a needs-based application process designed to maximize community impact.

“We want to take this opportunity to celebrate not only our community coming together to demand more as a community for Latinos across New York, but also making sure that this funding is prioritizing the highest needs communities across New York, not only from a demographic perspective, but from an actual needs assessment perspective,” Septimo said.

The funding comes as many nonprofit organizations prepare for the impact of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and expected reductions in federal support for social services.

“This is not about resources to nonprofits,” said Frankie Miranda, president and CEO of Hispanic Federation. “The vision of creating these funds comes at a time where we see a historic defunding of services by the federal administration.”

Miranda said the state investment will begin reaching communities as many organizations start feeling the effects of those federal cuts.

Among the Bronx recipients, NMIC will use its $400,000 award to launch a certified nursing assistant training program for 30 Bronx residents while providing case management to help participants complete the program and secure employment.

“We’ve been looking for money to do this for years,” NMIC Executive Director Maria Lizardo said. “The only way we’re going to be able to keep people in the Bronx in their homes is by making sure that they have jobs that pay a living wage.”

South Bronx United received $220,000 to expand workforce development programming for young people ages 16 to 24, supporting paid job training in coaching, communications, education and apparel production.

Septimo announced that lawmakers have already secured a second year of funding for the initiative, and Sen. Luis Sepulveda said he hopes to work with colleagues to increase the fund from $30 million to $60 million in future state budgets.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!