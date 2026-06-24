Politics

PRIMARY RESULTS: Darializa Avila Chevalier wins NY-13, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez re-elected to NY-14, Ritchie Torres re-elected to NY-15

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In the Bronx, the closely watched congressional primaries of NY-13, NY-14 and NY-15 have been called for Darializa Avila Chevalier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ritchie Torres.
Courtesy Getty Images, Ritchie Torres and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

In the Bronx, the closely watched congressional primaries of NY-13, NY-14 and NY-15 have been called for Darializa Avila Chevalier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ritchie Torres.

The race unfolded amid relatively modest voter participation across the Bronx. According to election officials, 44,965 voters cast ballots on Election Day as of 6 p.m. An additional 14,739 voters participated during the early voting period, while 4,199 valid and scanned mail-in ballots had been counted.

Despite low turnout heading into Election Day, Bronx voters continued to trickle into polling sites throughout the borough to cast ballots for Assembly, State Senate, Congress and state comptroller races.

Key Bronx race results:

Here are the unofficial results as reported by the NYC Board of Elections.

In NY-13 — Darializa Avila Chevalier won 45.89% of the vote while incumbent Adriano Espaillat received 45.89% of the vote.

A split-borough between the Manhattan neighborhoods of Harlem, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill, Hamilton Heights, the Upper West Side and the Bronx neighborhoods of Kingsbridge, Bedford Park, University Heights, Morris Heights, Fordham, Jerome Park and Norwood.

In NY-14 — Incumbent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won 86.94% of the vote while Felipe Garcia received 6.73% and Marty Dolan received 5.93%.

A split-borough district that includes the Queens neighborhoods of Astoria, Elmhurst and Jackson Heights and the Bronx neighborhoods of Hunts Point, Mott Haven, Parkchester and Throggs Neck.

In NY-15 — Incumbent Ritchie Torres won 71.95% of the vote while Michael Blake received 21.81%.

A district that covers the Bronx neighborhoods of Allerton, Baychester, Belmont, Fordham, Highbridge, Melrose, Morrisania, Mott Haven, Norwood, Riverdale, Spuyten Duyvil and Tremont.

In AD-81Incumbent Jeffrey Dinowitz won 64.64% of the vote while Morgan Evers received 35.16% of the vote.

District 81 represents the Bronx neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Norwood, Riverdale, Kingsbridge, Wakefield, Van Cortlandt Village, Marble Hill and Spuyten Duyvil.

In AD-82 Incumbent Michael Benedetto won 62.33% of the vote while Jake Kuhl received 24.94% and Felix Omozusi received 12.23%

The district includes Co-op City, Pelham Bay, Throggs Neck, Country Club, Edgewater Park and surrounding East Bronx neighborhoods.

In AD-84 — Incumbent Amanda Septimo won 59.62% of the vote while Hector Feliciano received 21.25% and Courtland Hankins received 18.60% of the vote.

The district includes Mott Haven, Port Morris, Hunts Point, Melrose, Longwood and portions of Concourse and Highbridge.

In AD-87 — Incumbent Karines Reyes won 71.57% of the vote while Zakir Choudhury received 28.09% of the vote.

The district includes the East Bronx neighborhoods of Parkchester, West Farms, Castle Hill, Bronx River and Bronx Park.

In D-29Incumbent Jose Serrano won 69.22% of the vote while Nicholas Reyes received 30.01% of the vote.

The district covers parts of Manhattan: including East Harlem, Yorkville, Roosevelt Island, and parts of the Upper West Side and in the Bronx: Mott Haven, Melrose and Highbridge

Election results remain unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.

About the Author

Lesley Cosme Torres

Lesley Cosme Torres is the Bureau Chief of the Bronx Times. She was born and raised in New York City and has deep roots in the Bronx ever since her family moved to the borough from Puerto Rico nearly 40 years ago. She’s passionate about helping people better understanding the Bronx and all the people within in. She’s currently an Adjunct Professor in the Film & Media Studies Department at Hunter College and graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

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