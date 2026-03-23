What’s happening | A youth benefit concert, a job fair, snakes at the Bronx Zoo and more

End the Cycle Presents Youth Benefit Concert

Friday, March 27, 2-7 p.m.

Mitchel Community Center, 210 Alexander Ave.

$17.85, free for youth 24 and under

Come join us and take a stand and end the cycle of violence. Includes a panel discussion, a fashion show, family activities, supplies giveaway and youth performances.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/end-the-cycle-presents-youth-benefit-concert-tickets-1657737390159.

Bronx Zoo Morning: Snakes

Saturday, March 28, 9-10:30 a.m.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd.

$45, $36 for members

Your morning just got wild with this special before-hours program! Your family will learn about snakes through fun and engaging activities. After an up-close animal encounter with a small animal ambassador, our educators will guide you to the World of Reptiles to watch as our snakes enjoy their exhibits and chat with a zookeeper who cares for them.

For more information, visit bronxzoo.com/learn/families/family-programs.

Urban Environmental Challenge Race

Sunday, March 29, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Parade Ground in Van Cortlandt Park, Broadway and West 251st Street

$35 in advance, $40 day of

The Van Cortlandt Track Club (VCTC), proudly serving the Bronx since 1977, is excited to announce the Urban Environmental Challenge Race. This groundbreaking event marks the first true trail race in the five boroughs, set against the scenic backdrop of historic Van Cortlandt Park in the heart of the Bronx. Rain or shine, the race will proceed, showcasing the rugged terrain and natural beauty of the park.

For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Bronx/UrbanEnvironmentalChallenge10k.

Parkchester Library 6th Mini Job Fair 2026

Monday, March 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Parkchester Library, 1985 Westchester Ave.

Free

Get ready to network and explore new job opportunities at the Parkchester Library 6th Mini Job Fair – don’t miss out! Parkchester Library has more exciting news! We’re hosting another Mini Job Fair in March! Join us for an empowering session on shaping your career path at the Parkchester Library. Meet real people – recruiters and HR managers – who are eager to share insights about current job openings, tips on applying and future opportunities.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/parkchester-library-6th-mini-job-fair-2026-tickets-1980678976136.

Trivia Night at Dakota’s

Tuesday, March 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Dakota’s, 3154 Harding Ave.

Free

Join us for our first-ever Trivia Night at Dakota’s on Tuesday, March 31! Hosted by the pros at ‘Let’s Go Trivia.’ First round of beers on us and PRIZES!! — sponsored by Union Beer Distributors and Bronx Brewery.

For more information, visit dakotasbx.com/events.

Silver Shoes Dance Club – Learn Latin Dances! (60+)

Wednesday, April 1, 1-2:30 p.m.

Sister Annunciata Bethell Senior Center, 243 E. 204th St.

Free

Get ready to move and groove with the Silver Shoes Dance Club! Perfect for those 60+, we’ll teach you the hottest social and online dances in a fun, laid-back setting. Whether you’re a beginner or just want to sharpen your steps, this is the place to be. Join us in person and make new friends while learning some cool moves. No pressure, just good vibes and great music!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/silver-shoes-dance-club-learn-latin-dances-60-tickets-1985532584409.

Trail Work Thursdays

Thursday, April 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Golf House, 115 Van Cortlandt Park

Free

Be a part of the community effort to maintain the trails in Van Cortlandt Park. Whether you’re an experienced trailblazer or new to trail maintenance, your help will make a significant impact!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/04/02/trail-work-thursdays.