What’s happening: An artist talk at Bronx Documentary Center, a tour of Hart Island and more

Friday, March 6

March to the Stars

Friday, March 6, 6-8 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East

Free

All ages are invited to join Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center and the Urban Park Rangers for a march to the stars astronomy event. Participants will learn the science, history, and folklore of astronomy and our universe followed by guided observations through telescopes and binoculars led by our Urban Park Rangers. Activities will also include an astronomy-based women’s month paint & sip and more. Pre-registration is recommended.

For more information, visit https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/03/06/march-to-the-stars.

Saturday, March 7

Crotona Street Tree Care with Super Stewards

Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. to noon

Across from 841 Crotona Park N.

Free

Help care for NYC’s urban forest by joining an event organized by your friendly neighborhood Super Steward, and supported by NYC Parks, to steward street trees. Mulch, tools, and supplies will be provided- bring water, outdoor appropriate clothes… and your passion for grassroots environmental change! Please be sure to bring your own water bottle to this event. Face masks may be worn at your discretion.

For more information, visit https://www.nycgovparks.org/reg/stewardship/18932.

Sunday, March 8

Artist Talk: Cat Byrnes – GIRLWORLD

Sunday, March 8, 4-6 p.m.

Bronx Documentary Center, 614 Courtlandt Ave.

Free

Join us at the Bronx Documentary Center for an artist talk with photographer Cat Byrnes on her debut photobook, GIRLWORLD. The collection of photos in GIRLWORLD is the result of documenting strangers, friends, and family over the past decade, whether in New York City, Los Angeles, or Pennsylvania. GIRLWORLD explores the many layers of womanhood, from moments of introspection to the search for community. These experiences are captured through Cat Byrnes’s street and documentary photographs on film. Through playful, spontaneous images, the artist reveals the delicate balance between freedom, connection, and self-discovery.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artist-talk-cat-byrnes-girlworld-tickets-1984081135085.

Monday, March 9

Step Aerobics

Monday, March 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

New Settlement Community Center, 1501 Jerome Ave.

Free

Step Aerobics is a cardio workout that will elevate your heart rate, strengthen muscles, and improve coordination and balance.

For more information, visit https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2026/03/09/step-aerobics.

Tuesday, March 10

Rare Tour of Hart Island (North): Monuments to Nike Missile Launch Area

Tuesday, March 10, 9:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

$39.88

For over 150 years, Hart Island has quietly served as the final resting place for New York City’s unclaimed and indigent. How did this site evolve from a Civil War prison camp to the largest public cemetery in the country? And what lies beyond the island’s somber reputation as a Potter’s Field? Don’t miss your chance to uncover the hidden stories of this fascinating island firsthand.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rare-tour-of-hart-island-north-monuments-to-nike-missile-launch-area-registration-1982290232447.

Wednesday, March 11

Noche de Flamenco en Tin Marín

Wednesday, March 11, 7-10:30 p.m.

Tin Marín Tapas, 3708 Riverdale Ave.

Free

It’s not just the show. It’s the music, the flavors, the feeling you take home. Tin Marín brings it all together with a night of live Flamenco and unforgettable energy. Feel the rhythm and passion with a live performance by Olyda Ola & OlaFlamenca.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/noche-de-flamenco-en-tin-marin-tickets-1984203415830.

Thursday, March 12

Sweet Juices & Mott Haven Spirits St Patrick’s Mixology Session

Thursday, March 12, 6-9 p.m.

Mott Haven Spirits, 414 Gerard Ave.

$33.85+

Get ready to shake things up in person! Join us for a fun-filled St Patrick’s Day mixology session featuring Sweet Juices live from Mott Haven Spirits. Whether you’re a cocktail novice or a seasoned shaker, this event is all about good vibes, tips, and tasty sips. Don’t miss out on the chance to learn some slick moves and celebrate the green way!

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweet-juices-mott-haven-spirits-st-patricks-mixology-session-tickets-1983266683037.