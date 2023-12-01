BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx

Join in on the holiday fun this weekend with a trip to the New York Botanical Garden.

Friday, Dec. 1

Train Show: New York Botanical Garden from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Don’t miss the train this year! Catch a glimpse of the more than three decade history of the iconic Holiday Train Show, as this year’s event boasts more trains and an all-new, outdoor train display. Watch the trains zoom past nearly 200 iconic New York landmarks under the warmth of the conservatory.

This annual tradition all started with Paul Busse when he founded Applied Imagination, which combined Busse’s work with landscaping, garden railroads, and his unique use of plant material to create “botanical architecture,” thus creating the Holiday Train Show in 1992.

Tickets go for $20-$35, depending on your age.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony: Ciccarone Park from 4-6 p.m. Visit the Bronx’s Little Italy and join along the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Meet the fabled Santa and his elf, sing along to Christmas caroling, and enjoy Italian cookies and hot chocolate from local small businesses. Additionally, The BID will partner with The Children’s Cancer Society of America to host a toy giveaway for children on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Secret Eats of Arthur Avenue Food Crawl: Nabila Inc News Stand from 10:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Indulge yourself in many shops along Arthur Avenue serving everything from cheeses and sausages to warm bread, pastries and freshly-filled cannoli. Explore with the New York Adventure Club (led by Susan Mills Birnbaum) through the Bronx neighborhood of Belmont, a close-knit community dating back centuries and retaining the authentic tastes of Italy.

Other events to enjoy include: a cheesemaking demo inside the Arthur Avenue Market, a peak inside Italian establishments and the the contributions of the Lorillard family to the iconic neighborhood.

Tickets are priced $75.34 for both vegetarians and those without dietary restrictions.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Fordham Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols: Fordham University’s Rose Hill Campus at 3 p.m.

Featuring both the Fordham University Choir and Schola Cantorum, don’t miss the annual celebration of the holiday season. This event is open to alumni, faculty/staff, parents, students, and the anyone from the public.

No ticket is required.

Reggae Meets Soca Brunch: Unity Event Space from 12-6 p.m.

End your weekend with a delicious brunch and great music from Scandalous Vibes, a company with over 20 years of experience in the DJ business.

Tickets are $44.52 for general admission.

