Bronx public pools open Friday as NYC launches summer swim season

Bronx residents will be able to dive into summer starting Friday, June 27, as New York City’s outdoor public pools officially open for the season.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa announced the launch of the summer swim season on Thursday, celebrating the return of public pools at a press event in Central Park. As part of the city’s “We Outside Summer” campaign, 65 outdoor pools — including several in the Bronx — will be open daily through Sunday, Sept. 7.

“This week’s extreme heat reminds us just how important public pools are to New Yorkers — not just for fun, but for safety,” Adams said. “During a heat wave, one of the greatest responsibilities we have as a city is to provide access to resources that keep our most vulnerable New Yorkers cool and safe — and that means opening our public pools and giving our children access to free swim lessons and trained lifeguards.”

Among the pools opening in the Bronx are Van Cortlandt Park Pool, Crotona Park Pool, Mullaly Pool, Mapes Pool, Claremont Pool, Haffen Pool and Watson-Gleason Playground Pool. Pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with a scheduled cleaning break between 3 and 4 p.m.

“Our free outdoor pools are synonymous with summer for so many New Yorkers — they’re incredible amenities that allow people to cool off, have fun, and stay fit,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa. “We’re looking forward to seeing New Yorkers make a splash this summer at our pools citywide!”

City officials said 680 lifeguards have been hired so far this year — a nearly 10% increase from the same time in 2024 — with training and certification opportunities continuing through mid-July.

Adult Lap Swim and Senior Splash are also returning citywide. The Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park Pool will serve as the borough’s designated site for both programs, which run from July 7 to August 29. Lap Swim allows early-morning and evening access for uninterrupted exercise, while Senior Splash offers light aerobics and social activities geared toward older adults.

In addition, the administration is moving forward with its “Let’s Swim NYC” plan — a $1 billion investment to rebuild and expand New York’s aging pool infrastructure over the next five years.

To find a local pool, spray shower, or cooling center, visit the Outdoor Pools page at nycgovparks.org/highlights/places-to-go/pools.