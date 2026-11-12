Wakefield honors memory of 5-year-old Kashmir Marquis one year after street co-naming

The Wakefield community joined together last month to mark the first anniversary of a street co-naming honoring the short life of Kashmir Marquis.

The Oct. 18 commemoration marked the one-year anniversary for the “Kashmir’s Way” street co-naming, which was dedicated to honor the life of Kashmir Marquis, a five-year old boy who died as the result of a tragic Wakefield townhouse fire in January 2024 just two weeks after his fifth birthday.

In the aftermath of the blaze, Wakefield residents were shocked and heartbroken to find the fire had claimed the life of a child.

Kashmir’s mother, Keyion Gonzales-Marquis, who was determined to honor her son’s legacy as much as possible, had Kashmir’s casket custom made, which consisted of a see-through glass oval with LED lighting.

Gonzales-Marquis, then began working with elected officials and community leaders to co-name the one block-stretch on Barnes Avenue between East 226th and East 227th streets in the months following the incident.

With the approval of Council Member Kevin Riley’s office and the 47th Precinct, she was able to get the street blocked off for a few hours that Sunday afternoon.

For the one-year commemoration, Gonzales-Marquis handed out customized photo t-shirts with Kashmir holding a “Kashmir’s Way” street sign before, during and after a barbecue cookout to honor her late son’s memory.

“As much pain as there was when it happened, I don’t really see it as a sad moment anymore,” Gonzales-Marquis said. “Every time I think of him now, I look at it as more of a celebration of his life.”

At the first anniversary of the street co-naming, family, friends and local residents gathered to pay their respects and tributes to honor the short life of Kashmir. A cardboard cutout of Kashmir in a varsity jacket and a matching red outfit was also displayed at the Oct. 18 commemoration.

In addition, singer Kashai George performed a rendition of the 1996 song “Missing You” by Brandy, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan and Tamia.

Council Member Riley was also in attendance along with 47th Precinct personnel.

“No parent should ever have to experience the heartbreak of losing a child,” Riley said. “When I learned about Kashmir’s story and the strength of his mother, Keyion, I knew we had to do our part to ensure his life and legacy would never be forgotten.”

“I always think about how much of an impact he’s left on the neighborhood,” he added. “His legacy will always be here and we will continue to honor his memory.”

Gonzales-Marquis told the Bronx Times she continues to visit her son’s resting place every Sunday after church, continuing to honor a family tradition the two referred to as “Son Day.”

She also said 47th Precinct sergeant and detective Sherman Tyson has been very helpful throughout the entire process.

About a week after the fire, a crowd of more than 200 people including family members, friends and northeast Bronx residents joined together on Barnes Avenue for Kashmir’s memorial.

Kashmir’s funeral, which took place in the February following the fire, included a horse and carriage as well as a dove tribute, and was attended by several family members and friends. Kashmir was interred in Kensico Cemetery in Westchester County in the plot right next to his great grandfather.

In November 2025, Kashmir’s former school, P.S. 21 — The Philip Sheridan School — renamed its garden in Kashmir’s honor. A fountain was also installed as part of the garden dedication to Kashmir.

P.S. 021 assistant principal, Dr. Jhana Jones, said the P.S. 21 fountain stands as a lasting tribute to his vibrant spirit and memory within the school family.

“The school community dedicated this fountain as a daily reminder of unity, hope and compassion–offering a quiet space for reflection for our students, staff, and neighbors alike,” Jones said.

Three months after the fire claimed her son’s life, Gonzales-Marquis told the Bronx Times she had endured more pain in that period of time than any person should have to face throughout their life and no parent should ever have to go through what she experienced.

“It was an honor to work alongside his family to establish Kashmir’s Way, a permanent tribute to a beautiful young boy whose life was taken far too soon,” Council Member Riley added.

“One year later, this street sign remains more than a symbol of remembrance – but also represents a mother’s unwavering love, a community standing together and a continued commitment to protect our children through fire safety awareness and education.”