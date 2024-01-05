Wakefield community mourns loss of 5-year old in devastating Barnes Avenue fire

FDNY firefighters at the scene one day after a fatal fire at 4011 Barnes Ave.

FDNY firefighters at the scene one day after a fatal fire at 4011 Barnes Ave.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Wakefield community is mourning the loss of a 5-year old boy who died as a result of a tragic fire on Barnes Avenue Wednesday evening.

Police initially responded to a 911 call pertaining to a fire at 4011 Barnes Ave., located between East 226th and East 227th streets, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at around 5:20 p.m., before the FDNY personnel responded and extinguished the fire at the location, according to the FDNY.

Upon their arrival, FDNY personnel discovered a 5-year boy in the basement area of the three-story townhouse. The toddler, who was later identified as Kashmir Marquis, was transported by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to New York Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased, according to the NYPD.

Three other individuals were transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the FDNY and NYPD.

Two of those individuals were identified as an 83-year old and a 26-year old, both females, who were also transported to Jacobi in stable condition and were treated for smoke inhalation.

A police spokesperson told the Bronx Times that as of Friday morning, there is no information to suggest that the two women are related to Marquis at this time.

Multiple sources have reported that another minor was also injured in the inferno.

A notice placed next to the front door of the address shows that the American Red Cross of the Greater New York region had visited the affected location offering assistance following the fire.

According to a spokesperson, the Red Cross has registered one household of two adults and three children from the three-floor Barnes Avenue residence, providing them with emergency assistance including temporary lodging and financial assistance.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the community after the tragic fire at 4011 Barnes Avenue in the Bronx,” said a spokesperson for the American Red Cross of the Greater New York region.

The Red Cross added that any residents who were unable to connect with the organization last night should call 877-RED-CROSS or (877) 733-2767 to be connected with the response team.

A partial vacate order was also placed on the door of the residence by NYC Department of Buildings (DOB), who determined that conditions within the premises are “imminently perilous to life” and re-entry is prohibited until these conditions have been eliminated to DOB’s satisfaction.

“I’m really shocked by this, especially knowing now that a 5-year old child died as a result,” said a local resident who lives on nearby East 229th Street.

“I just keep thinking about what that little boy was going through at the time of the fire,” said the resident, who declined to provide his name. “Hopefully he didn’t suffer too much before he passed away. Rest in peace, little man.”

The East 229th Street resident added that he vaguely recalled seeing a child playing outside in front of the residence passing by the location in the past.

Another East 229th Street resident, who wished not to have her name disclosed, told the Bronx Times that news of the fatal fire was “devastating.”

“I heard that there was a fire in Wakefield, but I didn’t realize that it happened right here,” she said. “I didn’t realize that it took place so close to home.”

On-duty firefighters did not provide a comment regarding the condition of the house at the scene of the fire on Thursday. FDNY later confirmed that the investigation on what caused the fire remains under investigation. The fire was placed under control just after 8:10 p.m., according to the FDNY and as previously reported by the Bronx Times.

Another fire, also on Barnes Avenue — this one near Astor Avenue in Allerton — broke out Wednesday night. As of Thursday afternoon, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire at 2328 Barnes Ave.

“Last night, my team and I were alerted to a fire in a private home at 2328 Barnes Ave.,” said Assemblymember John Zaccaro Jr. via X, formerly known as Twitter. “The fire continues to be under investigation and I will keep you apprised of the situation as information unfolds.”

Zaccaro Jr., who represents the state’s 80th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Allerton, Norwood, Morris Park, Pelham Gardens and Pelham Parkway, thanked the FDNY and first responders who provided assistance at the affected residence and ensured the resident’s safety.

“I am glad to say that there have been no injuries reported and the fire was contained before spreading to surrounding homes,” Zaccaro added.

Reach Steven Goodstein at [email protected] or (718) 260–8326. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes