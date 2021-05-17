Community Service

Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance surprises the 49th Precinct with breakfast for National Police Week.

On Wednesday, May 12, the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance supported the 49th Precinct with a surprise breakfast for National Police Week.  (L to R) P.O. Luz Avila; P.O. James Graham; Sharlene Jackson-Mendez, VNNA vice president.; John Messenger, VNNA treasurer; P.O. Benjamin Bayan; P.O. Juan Sanchez; Bernadette Ferrara, VNNA president; Marion Manfredi, VNNA secretary.
Photo courtesy of VNNA

On Wednesday, May 12, the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance supported the 49th Precinct with a surprise breakfast for National Police Week.

