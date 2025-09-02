Photos: Unique People Services hosts food distribution

Unique People Services provided fresh produce, canned goods, milk, beans and more at their food distribution.

The nonprofit Unique People Services held a food distribution for residents of the Bronx community on Monday, Aug. 25, at 3510 Bainbridge Ave., Suite 3.

Attendees of the event received fresh produce, canned goods, milk, beans and more.

The food pantry at 3510 Bainbridge Ave. is open to serve the Bronx community Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Unique People Services’ main mission is to provide supportive housing for those who may have been denied compassionate and considerate treatment elsewhere due to their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, developmental level, health status or criminal or substance abuse history.