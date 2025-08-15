Photos: Hydriglo Health and Wellness holds food distribution

Community members at the food distribution at Hydriglo Health and Wellness in the Bronx.

Hydriglo Health and Wellness hosted a food distribution for Bronx community members on Saturday, Aug. 9, outside 936 E. Gun Hill Rd.

In addition to giving out food, Hydriglo Health and Wellness also invited those on hand to come inside and learn about the weight management, men’s health, aesthetic, mediclinic/televisit, IV vitamin and post-surgical care services they provide.

Hydriglo Health and Wellness Founder and Owner Dr. Cavell Miller spoke about the importance of an event like this for the Bronx community, as it provides much-needed fruits and vegetables to help residents eat healthy.

Hydriglo Health and Wellness holds food distributions most Saturdays. To learn more about these food distributions and Hydriglo Health and Wellness, call them at (718)-957-7544 or email them at Info@hydriglowellness.com. They are open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.