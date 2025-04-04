Photos: Senator Jamaal Bailey and New York Common Pantry host food distribution

Bronx resident Antonia Mendez (left) receives a bag of groceries from Khalio Armstrong (right), a staff member from State Senator Jamaal Bailey’s Office.

The Office of New York State Senator Jamaal Bailey and the New York Common Pantry partnered to host a food distribution on Wednesday, March 26, at Senator Bailey’s office, located at 959 E. 233rd St. in the Bronx.

Community members who attended the event were provided with bags of groceries. This food distribution is a monthly event held on the last Wednesday of each month.