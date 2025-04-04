Community Service

Photos: Senator Jamaal Bailey and New York Common Pantry host food distribution

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
jamaal bailey
Bronx resident Antonia Mendez (left) receives a bag of groceries from Khalio Armstrong (right), a staff member from State Senator Jamaal Bailey’s Office.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The Office of New York State Senator Jamaal Bailey and the New York Common Pantry partnered to host a food distribution on Wednesday, March 26, at Senator Bailey’s office, located at 959 E. 233rd St. in the Bronx.

Community members leaving the Office of State Senator Jamaal Bailey after receiving groceries. Photo by Jewel Webber

Community members who attended the event were provided with bags of groceries. This food distribution is a monthly event held on the last Wednesday of each month.

Khalio Armstrong, a staff member for Senator Bailey’s office, gives community members flyers of the upcoming dates for food distributions. Photo by Jewel Webber

