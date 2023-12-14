PHOTOS | Moonshot Nights event distributes food to Bronxites

Principal Jose Zayas of Bronx Aerospace High School, which is part of the Evander Childs Educational Campus, school staff members, Moonshot Nights members, and volunteers distribute food and goods during the Moonshot Nights Community Food Distribution on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Principal Jose Zayas of Bronx Aerospace High School, which is part of the Evander Childs Educational Campus, school staff members, Moonshot Nights members, and volunteers distribute food and goods during the Moonshot Nights Community Food Distribution on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

On Dec. 9, Bronx High School Districts 8, 10 and 11 (Non-Affinity) Superintendent Fia Davis, in collaboration with Evander Childs Campus, presented the Moonshot Nights Community Food Distribution at the Evander Childs Campus in the Bronx.

Community members received fresh produce, canned goods, dairy products and more through the outreach program.

