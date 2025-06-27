Bronx pet store owner says state ban on puppy sales hurts small businesses and customers

Six months after the state passed a law banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores, a Bronx shop owners say the change is harming customers and the industry’s bottom line.

James Earle, owner of Crosby Pet Center in the Pelham Bay neighborhood, said he used to offer cats and dogs– and would have six to eight puppies in his shop window. He said the new law is especially frustrating for owners like him, who got their puppies from USDA-licensed breeders. He emphasized that his store followed all state and city regulations and prioritized the health and well-being of the animals.

Earle added that the puppies he sold were well-socialized thanks to the in-store environment, where they became accustomed to people, other animals, noise, children, and regular grooming.

“[The law] took away people’s choice,” he said. “You can’t make up for beautiful puppies that come from licensed breeders.”

The store still offers fish, birds and small aquatic animals, along with pet supplies, food, toys and grooming services. But without the cats and dogs, many customers are left hanging, said Earle.

When people ask for advice on where to get a new puppy, employees now connect them with the same licensed breeders who used to provide puppies for the store.

The new law was aimed at shutting down “puppy mills,” where animals are usually overbred, of unclear origins and poorly taken care of for maximum profit. It was also designed to encourage adoption from shelters overrun with stray and surrendered pets. But not everyone has a good experience with adopting, Earle said.

A customer stopped in with the dog she purchased years ago from Crosby Pet Center. She said she adopted a four-year-old dog a long time ago, but his behavior was worse than she expected. “I couldn’t train him.”

As for her current dog from Crosby, who is now 12 years old, “This is my baby,” she said, adding that her daughter also bought a puppy there. (“He’s the sweetest dog”).

Without reputable pet stores to buy from, Earle said people often resort to backyard breeders, online sellers, buying puppies off the street or adopting a pet with an unknown history. With these options, “You open up a whole different avenue” where people may get scammed or end up not getting what they want, he said.

While everyone agrees that bad actors should be shut down, Earle believes the law went too far in targeting those who do the right thing. “People are very disappointed with the law.”

Store Manager Dean Masciarelli, 25, has worked at Crobsy Pet since he was 19. At age four, he got his own first puppy from the store and came right back for another after the first one passed away.

Masciarelli said he’s seen firsthand how animals improve people’s lives. When the store had dogs in the window, some people stopped by just to hug and talk to the puppies, he said. “It changes their whole day.”

At big box pet stores, “You got people there who are just there to work,” whereas Crosby staff members care about customer service and long-term relationships, Masciarelli said. “It’s helping the community.”

Masciarelli said he fears the loss of pet sale revenue could put mom-and-pop pet stores at risk of closing. “We’re kinda one of the last ones standing.”

To Earle, the shop is not just a business but a responsibility to the creatures under his care. The store is a neighborhood fixture, having been there 25 years and even remaining open during the height of the pandemic as an essential business.

“Me and my family, we’re animal lovers. That’s all we’ve ever done,” said Earle.

