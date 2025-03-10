City of Faith Church of God holds food distribution to assist Bronx residents in need

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Dozens of Bronx residents in need gathered at City of Faith Church of God, located at 3453 White Plains Rd., on Tuesday, March 4, to receive assistance through the church’s food distribution program.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m., fresh produce, poultry, juice, canned goods, and other essentials were distributed to those in need, including seniors, individuals with disabilities, and residents of all ages and backgrounds.

During the weekly event, City of Faith Church of God Senior Pastor, Bishop Dr. Courton A. Reid, emphasized the importance of providing meals to the community. He also highlighted the contributions of organizations and church congregants whose donations made the food distribution possible.

The Benefits Concierge Group, a field marketing organization with over 60 years of experience in the health and life insurance markets across six states, had a dedicated table at the food distribution event. Representatives shared information about the organization’s services and its more than 100 products, highlighting how they support the community.