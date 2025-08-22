Photos: Co-op City Seventh-Day Adventist Church holds food pantry distribution

Bronx community members received fruits, vegetables, poultry, milk, fruit juices and more from the tents at the Co-op City Seventh-day Adventist Church food distribution.

The Co-op City Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosted a food pantry distribution for members of the Bronx community on Wednesday, Aug. 13, right outside the church, located at 1010 Baychester Ave. in the Co-op City neighborhood of the Bronx.

Attendees of the event received fruits, vegetables, poultry, milk, fruit juices and more. Many Bronx residents were looking forward to this food distribution, as a long line had already formed outside the church well before the event began at 5 p.m.

Once the event began, the community members got tickets and waited for their numbers to be called. When their numbers were called, they were then allowed to grab groceries from the multiple tents set up in the church’s parking lot.

The Co-op City Seventh-Day Adventist Church holds these food distributions just about every Wednesday at 5 p.m. The church’s schedule can be found at coopcitysdachurch.org/events1.