Photos: Christ Disciples International Ministries hosts community food distribution

Community members received groceries and other items from Christ Disciples International Ministries, Inc.

Christ Disciples International Ministries, Inc. hosted a food distribution for members of the Bronx community on Monday, Aug. 25.

The church, located at 399 E. Mosholu Parkway North, gave out fresh produce, canned goods and more to those who showed up for the event.

Many community members were on hand for the event, with the line stretching around the corner of the church and across the street.

Christ Disciples International Ministries, Inc. Director Emaeyak Ekanem was on hand for the food distribution. He spoke to attendees and prayed with and for them before the event started.

The event also featured the Catholic Charities Commodity Supplemental Food Program Truck, as well as a Spanish interpreter for those who needed assistance.