Photos: Christ Disciples International Ministries hosts community food distribution

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
Christ Disciples
Community members received groceries and other items from Christ Disciples International Ministries, Inc.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Christ Disciples International Ministries, Inc. hosted a food distribution for members of the Bronx community on Monday, Aug. 25.

Many showed up for the event, with a long line forming around the church. Photo by Jewel Webber

The church, located at 399 E. Mosholu Parkway North, gave out fresh produce, canned goods and more to those who showed up for the event.

Photo by Jewel Webber

Many community members were on hand for the event, with the line stretching around the corner of the church and across the street.

Christ Disciples International Ministries, Inc. Director Emaeyak Ekanem was on hand for the food distribution. He spoke to attendees and prayed with and for them before the event started.

Christ Disciples International Ministries, Inc. Director Emaeyak Ekanem speaks to attendees of the food distribution. Photo by Jewel Webber
Attendees of the food distribution listen to instructions for the event. Photo by Jewel Webber

The event also featured the Catholic Charities Commodity Supplemental Food Program Truck, as well as a Spanish interpreter for those who needed assistance.

The Catholic Charities Commodity Supplemental Food Program Truck assisted in the food distribution event. Photo by Jewel Webber

