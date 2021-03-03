Two tough guys attack, rob senior man of hundreds on White Plains Road

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

Police are looking for two tough guys who held up a 61-year-old man in the north Bronx earlier this week.

The attack happened in front of 3990 White Plains Road at about 1:55 p.m. on Monday, March 1, that’s when the duo approached and demanded money from the victim, according to the NYPD.

One attacker then pushed the victim to the ground while the other one began kicking face before both of them stole $817 from the man’s pockets.

The victim was brought to Montefiore Hospital where he was treated for pain and lacerations to his lip and head.

Police released this footage of the suspects, who fled on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.