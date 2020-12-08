Parkchester senior man’s death by head trauma ruled a homicide: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A senior Bronx man’s death as resulting of a 2019 assault has recently been deemed a homicide, the NYPD announced.

Police found 70-year-old James Jones lying inside of his Taylor Avenue home with “trauma to the head” in an unresponsive state at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital and succumbed to his wounds over a year later on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

On Monday morning the city’s medical examiner ruled Jones’ death a homicide. No arrests have yet been made and the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.