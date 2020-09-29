NYC SHOOTINGS: Three more slain, two wounded in ongoing citywide gunfire

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Todd Maisel

Three young men are dead and two more wounded in shootings in Brooklyn, Bronx and Manhattan Monday into Tuesday morning, police officials said.

There was also a spate of shootings in these same boroughs where only spent shells were found, officials added.

Police say the first homicide occurred at 2:24 p.m. Monday where a 25-year-old man was found with two gunshots to the chest in front of 270 Mother Gaston Blvd in the Howard Houses in Brownsville. Police from the 73rd Precinct and PSA2 found the victim, who was later identified as Brooklyn resident Jaylen Flowers, 25, unconscious and unresponsive.

He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This was the sixth fatal shooting at this location according to investigators, believed to be gang related.

“I am afraid to leave my apartment, my son called me and told me to go back upstairs, they were shooting, I saw the guy on the ground pretty much lifeless,” said Esther Brooks, a long time resident of Howard Houses.

In a separate Brooklyn shooting, two young men were shot and killed at 9:31 p.m. Monday in front of 700 Herkimer Street, in Bedford Stuyvesant. Police from the 81st Precinct found the two men, 24, and 26, both with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Both were rushed to Interfaith Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Neither victim has yet been identified and police sealed off the area where numerous spent shells were found on the sidewalk and in the street, officials said.

In an unrelated shooting, a 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning in front of 147 East 116th Street in Manhattan. Police from the 25th Precinct said the young man was apparently leaving a party when he was shot in the vestibule of the building by an unknown assailant.

The victim was rushed by EMS to Harlem Hospital where he is last reported in stable condition.

Police initially described the suspect as a male Black, about 6 feet tall, wearing an Adidas shirt. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, police officials said.

In the final shooting of the overnight, police say at 7:43 p.m. Monday, a male, age not given, was shot once in the left abdomen in front of 875 Taylor Avenue in the University Heights section of the Bronx. Police from the 43rd Precinct received a ShotSpotter activation and found the victim unconscious at the scene and he was rushed by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

A grey sedan with temporary plates was seen speeding away from the scene of this shooting. The motive for the attack was not immediately known, though police believe this was gang related.

There were also numerous reports of shots fired throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx overnight, with spent shells left on the ground. No other people were found hit by bullets. Often, victims with minor injuries show up at area hospitals hours or even days later.

Police seek information

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an assailant and a vehicle in a video and photographs in connection to a homicide that occurred on September 14, at 1 p.m. in Staten Island.

Police from the 121 Precinct say that two men, aged 21 and 22, were shot as they sat in their car at Richmond Terrace and Lochman Avenue in Mariners Harbor, Staten Island. The 21-year-old died at Richmond University Medical Center while the 22-year-old survived his wounds.

Police say a male approached the vehicle’s driver’s side door and fired into the vehicle. he then fled westbound on Richmond Terrace in a gray four-door Honda Civic driven by a second person.

The assailant is described as a male, Black, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater with a red or orange graphic on the front, blue jeans and white sneakers. The vehicle is described as a gray four-door Honda Civic with a temporary space saver spare tire on the front passenger’s side of the car.

Anyone with information in regard to this or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.