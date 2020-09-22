BREAKING: Alleged killer of 17-year-old Brandon Hendricks indicted on murder charges

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The alleged killer of beloved 17-year-old Bronx basketball standout Brandon Hendricks has been arraigned on murder charges, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Tuesday afternoon.

West Bronx 22-year-old man Najhim Luke was arraigned on counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Lester Adler on Sept. 22, according to the DA’s office.

Hendricks was found with a gunshot wound to his neck by police on Davis Avenue in Morris Heights on Sunday, June 28 just before midnight.

EMS personnel transported him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Luke on the morning of July 6 and charged him with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

“The defendant allegedly callously fired into a group of people and ended the life of a young, promising teen,” Clark said.

Hendricks was killed just a week after he graduated from James Monroe High School and was reportedly in talks to play basketball at West Hills Community College in California

His death sparked a major call to action to end gun violence throughout the city and his mother, Eve Hendricks joined Clark and councilwoman Vanessa Gibson in protest of shootings in the Bronx.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John Miras, Homicide Counsel, under the supervision of Christine Scaccia, Chief of the Homicide Bureau, and under the overall supervision of James Brennan, Deputy Chief of the Trial Division, and Theresa Gottlieb, Chief of the Trial Division.

Luke is due back in court on Wednesday, Dec. 2.