Sports

PHOTOS: Family and friends remember basketball star Brandon Hendricks on his 18th birthday

Posted on AvatarBy
Front row from left Margie Torres, mother of Javier Lopez, who was also killed, Jackie Rowe Adams, founder and CEO of Harlem Mothers S.A,V.E., Brandon's mother, Eve Hendricks, NYC Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson
Photo by Jewel Webber

Photos by Jewel Webber

For loved ones of the late Brandon Hendricks, Tuesday, July 7 was known as “Brandon Day.”

In memory of the rising basketball star gone too soon, friends and family gathered for a basketball tournament and vigil at Cortlandt Avenue and East 157th Street in Melrose at the same courts where Hendricks perfected his game.

Hendricks, just 17-year-old was shot and killed just a week after he graduated from James Monroe High School. On July 6, cops arrested his alleged killer, 22-year-old Najhim Luke, who was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Those who knew Hendricks remembered him fondly as a “charismatic, humble young man” who News 12 reported would have been playing basketball at West Hills Community College in California this fall.

Hendricks’ uncle, Noel Ellison, told News 12 that a memorial where teams play basketball was the “perfect sendoff” for his beloved nephew.

  • Attendees and friends of Brandon (second from the left is Assembly District 84 leader Oswald Denis)Photo by Jewel Webber

  • Attendees and friends of the late Brandon HendricksPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • An all-girls basketball team who playedPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • An all-girls basketball team who playedPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Attendees at "Brandon Day" in commemoration of what would have been his 18th birthdayPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Trophies for winners of tournamentsPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Front row from left Margie Torres, mother of Javier Lopez, who was also killed, Jackie Rowe Adams, founder and CEO of Harlem Mothers S.A,V.E., Brandon's mother, Eve Hendricks, NYC Council Member Vanessa L. GibsonPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Reverend prays before the release of the balloonsPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Balloons were distributed for release in honor of Brandon HendricksPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Brandon's mom, Eve, and others wait to release balloonsPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Balloons released into the skyPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Attendees and Family members of Brandon clap as balloons are releasedPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Brandon's sister is embraced as she grievesPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Attendees pose for a photo with cutout of Brandon HendricksPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Assembly District 84 leader Oswald Denis, SOS (Save Our Streets) members and reverend who opened with prayerPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Assembly District 84 leader Oswald Denis with NYPD membersPhoto by Jewel Webber

  • Kevin Elison, Brandon's dad and Assembly District 84 leader Oswald DenisPhoto by Jewel Webber

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>