PHOTOS: Family and friends remember basketball star Brandon Hendricks on his 18th birthday

Front row from left Margie Torres, mother of Javier Lopez, who was also killed, Jackie Rowe Adams, founder and CEO of Harlem Mothers S.A,V.E., Brandon's mother, Eve Hendricks, NYC Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson
For loved ones of the late Brandon Hendricks, Tuesday, July 7 was known as “Brandon Day.”
In memory of the rising basketball star gone too soon, friends and family gathered for a basketball tournament and vigil at Cortlandt Avenue and East 157th Street in Melrose at the same courts where Hendricks perfected his game.
Those who knew Hendricks remembered him fondly as a “charismatic, humble young man” who News 12 reported would have been playing basketball at West Hills Community College in California this fall.
Hendricks’ uncle, Noel Ellison, told News 12 that a memorial where teams play basketball was the “perfect sendoff” for his beloved nephew.
Attendees and friends of Brandon (second from the left is Assembly District 84 leader Oswald Denis)Photo by Jewel Webber
Attendees and friends of the late Brandon HendricksPhoto by Jewel Webber
An all-girls basketball team who playedPhoto by Jewel Webber
An all-girls basketball team who playedPhoto by Jewel Webber
Attendees at "Brandon Day" in commemoration of what would have been his 18th birthdayPhoto by Jewel Webber
Trophies for winners of tournamentsPhoto by Jewel Webber
Front row from left Margie Torres, mother of Javier Lopez, who was also killed, Jackie Rowe Adams, founder and CEO of Harlem Mothers S.A,V.E., Brandon's mother, Eve Hendricks, NYC Council Member Vanessa L. GibsonPhoto by Jewel Webber
Reverend prays before the release of the balloonsPhoto by Jewel Webber
Balloons were distributed for release in honor of Brandon HendricksPhoto by Jewel Webber
Brandon's mom, Eve, and others wait to release balloonsPhoto by Jewel Webber
Balloons released into the skyPhoto by Jewel Webber
Attendees and Family members of Brandon clap as balloons are releasedPhoto by Jewel Webber
Brandon's sister is embraced as she grievesPhoto by Jewel Webber
Attendees pose for a photo with cutout of Brandon HendricksPhoto by Jewel Webber
Assembly District 84 leader Oswald Denis, SOS (Save Our Streets) members and reverend who opened with prayerPhoto by Jewel Webber
Assembly District 84 leader Oswald Denis with NYPD membersPhoto by Jewel Webber
Kevin Elison, Brandon's dad and Assembly District 84 leader Oswald DenisPhoto by Jewel Webber