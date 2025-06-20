New public artworks unveiled at Hunts Point and Melrose Libraries

Two historic Bronx library branches celebrated Wednesday the unveiling of permanent public artworks alongside New York City Public Library Officials, community leaders and library patrons.

New York City Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo revealed new murals at the Hunts Point Library and announced additional commissioned works at the Melrose Library—part of a broader rollout of public art at five historic branches across three boroughs. The installations are part of the Carnegie Renovation Project, a city initiative to modernize century-old libraries originally funded by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

“When artists work closely with communities, public art has the power to transform our civic infrastructure into lively, dynamic spaces that tap into the unique energy of a neighborhood,” said Cumbo.

At the Hunts Point Library, artist David Rios Ferreira installed a two-part mural inspired by Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s magical realist story “Light is Like Water.” Titled “We just wanted to have a rowboat in the room, and now there is” and “In the world through which I travel, I endlessly create myself,” the artwork depicts three symbolic boats sailing through a floral sea across an abstract Bronx cityscape representing the borough’s cultural past, its epic journey and blossoming future.

“Both murals aim to capture the spirit of adventure and imagination, utilizing the transformative power of literature to celebrate the aspirations, self-realization, and representation of The Bronx’s Black and Brown communities,” said Rios.

An extension of the mural, found in the adjacent room, reimagines the iconic 1980 “Lord of the Flies” book cover, showing a figure peering out from under lush foliage with a look of determination and intention. The works reflect a narrative of agency and cultural legacy in the South Bronx.

The Melrose Library will be home to artist Amy Pryor’s work “Stellar Bronx,” a shimmering glass mosaic that blends historical population data with astronomical constellations visible from the borough. The mural visualizes 160 years of Bronx immigration and growth, using stripes drawn from global flags to illustrate the borough’s evolution as a cultural crossroads.

“My hope is that this work functions as a beautiful point of reflection for the community,” said Pryor. “It celebrates the historical significance of New York City as a point of entry for immigrants in search of The American Dream and reflects the multi-cultural values of New York City.”

The unveiling of the five new library artworks coincides with the 40th anniversary of New York City’s Percent for Art program. Established in 1983 under Mayor Ed Koch, the initiative requires that one percent of the budget for eligible, city-funded construction projects be allocated for public art.

State Senator Robert Jackson (SD-31), who represents portions of the West Bronx, described the importance of public artwork in the borough in a statement.

“Public art in public libraries is more than decoration—it is a declaration,” Jackson said. “It says that culture belongs to the people. That beauty, knowledge, and imagination are not luxuries for the few, but rights for us all. These five new artworks, now rooted in the heart of our Carnegie libraries, reflect the spirit of our communities and the stories we refuse to let be erased.

Artworks were also installed at libraries in Manhattan’s Fort Washington and 125th Street branches, and Staten Island’s Port Richmond Library. But in the Bronx, these two installations now stand as bold statements of creativity, community pride, and belonging.