Slain Bronx 17-year-old basketball standout to have funeral broadcast on BronxNet today

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The funeral for 17-year-old Brandon Hendricks, a college bound Bronx basketball star who was fatally shot earlier this month will be broadcast on BronxNet TV at 1 p.m. today.

The service will be held on a basketball court within the Jackson Houses complex in the south Bronx and will also be live streamed beginning at noon, according to the Network.

An earlier ceremony was held at that court few days ago for Hendrick’s on Tuesday, July 7, where Brandon’s uncle Noel Ellison spoke to BronxNet Reporter Arlene Mukoko.

“Brandon’s first love was basketball. Just having good vibrations and good games in his name is doing wonders for the whole family. He had a loving family, a loving church family, his teachers, and his coaches,” Ellison said, adding that Brandon was “groomed to be a success.”

Eve Hendricks, the teen’s mom, took to Facebook in a tribute to her “perfect son.”

“He was my perfect son and I am very VERY PROUD to be his mother and I would do it all over again and I’ll do anything for him,” she said in a Facebook post.

James Monroe High School head basketball coach Nigel Thompson posted a tribute to the rising star, calling him a “charismatic, humble young man” who “listened and respected everyone.”

“He [Hendricks] was an awesome team mate. Thoughtful, kind and caring. Full of life and positivity. I’ve never met anyone who had anything bad to say about him. He was a remarkable basketball player. Incredible handle and quickness. He was our leader on and off the floor for the past 2 seasons,” said Thompson.

In the tribute, Thompson said it was the community’s job to find the end to “senseless” violence and deaths and to also help “young brothers” value their lives and the lives of others.

Reports said that Hendricks was slated to play basketball at West Hills Community College in California this fall.

Hendricks’ service today can be viewed at BronxNet CH 67-Optimum and 33-Fios, and at www.bronxnet.tv.