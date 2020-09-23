Bronx man arrested for robbing senior in Woodside: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Jacob Kaye

Police arrested a Bronx man they believe to have robbed an elderly man in Woodside last month.

Angel Cruz, 46, was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery, assault and grand larceny on Sept. 14, police announced Tuesday.

Cruz allegedly attempted to steal an 84-year-old man’s wallet in front of 43-14 60th St., on Saturday, Aug. 2, according to the NYPD. After failing to get the wallet, Cruz instead knocked the elderly man to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the pavement, according to the authorities.

Cruz ran off with the victim’s eyeglasses, cops said. The 84-year-old was taken to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.