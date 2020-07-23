Young men shot at, robbed on Fordham Road: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for three men who shot at and robbed two young men of hundreds on West Fordham Road yesterday.

NYPD reports indicate that the three armed men approached a 19 and 20-year-old man in front of 16 West Fordham Rd. at about 3:40 a.m.

They displayed guns to the two victims as they stole $400 from their pockets, shooting four rounds at the two as they fled the scene, according to law enforcement sources.

Police released this footage and images of the robbery and suspects.





Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.