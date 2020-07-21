Fiery six car collision on Bruckner Expressway ends in two casualties: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police reported that two drivers died in a car crash involving six vehicles on Bruckner Expressway Monday night.

On July 20 just before midnight, police responded to a 911 call regarding a multiple motor vehicle collision. When they arrived at the scene, they found two unidentified people who were unconscious and unresponsive with extensive body trauma.

EMS personnel responded and pronounced both of the individuals dead at the scene of the crash near Hollywood Avenue, according to reports.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that prior to the crash, an unidentified male driver and a woman in the passenger’s seat were traveling south on Bruckner Boulevard in a blue BMW.

Cops said that the driver was traveling “at a high rate of speed” while entering a curve in the road. The man was unable to properly navigate the road and entered the grass along the south side of the road and hit two light poles with his car.

According to police, the car struck the center jersey wall that separates the south and north bound sections of the Bruckner Expressway and launched over the wall into the north bound lane.

The pieces from the car hit the drivers of a Ford Fiesta and a red Toyota RAV4, which were both traveling north on the center lane of the expressway. The vehicle then careened into a Honda CRV and a blue Toyota RAV4 that were traveling in the left and center lanes respectively.

Police reports indicated that a sixth driver operating a Toyota Highlander was traveling north on the expressway behind the Honda CRV and struck the car’s rear.

Four of the vehicles (BMW, Honda CRV, blue RAV4 and Highlander) caught fire from the impact and the occupants of the three latter cars exited the vehicles with minor injuries.

There are no arrests at this time, according to police, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.