WATCH: Two women viciously attacked in west Bronx restaurant

Photo and video courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for a man and a woman behind the violent assault of two women inside of a west Bronx restaurant.

It happened when the 26-year-old victim and her friend got into an argument with another woman inside Happy Land Buffet Restaurant on Jerome Avenue about 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, according to the NYPD.

That shouting match quickly turned physical and the 26-year-old was struck by the other woman, police reported.

Shortly after, a man entered the buffet and began brutally punching both victims repeatedly. He then stole the 26-year-old’s iPhone 8+ from her clothing, before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The attack was captured on video and released by the NYPD this morning.

 

That 26-year-old woman suffered a minor laceration to her left hand but refused medical attention, law enforcement sources reported.

The man wanted is described by police as 20 to 30-years-old with a dark complexion, short black hair and standing at approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a large build.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

The NYPD says the woman wanted also has dark complexion; she was last seen wearing pink shorts, a black shirt and green sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

