NYC SHOOTINGS: One dead, three more wounded as citywide gunfire returns overnight

By Todd Maisel

One man is dead in Queens and three others wounded in overnight citywide gunfire, police officials said.

The fatal shooting occurred at 5:42 p.m. where a 27-year-old man shot in front of 207 Beach 31st Street in Far Rockaway. Police from the 101st Precinct found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was rushed to St. John’s Hospital, but he could not be saved. He has not yet been identified.

There are no arrests in this case and no description of any suspects as yet, but it follows a string of shootings in Far Rockaway that detectives say are gang related.

Law enforcement officials say at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, police from the 79th Precinct responded to a report of a male shot at 558 Gates Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Police found a 31-year-old man shot in the arm after a violent dispute.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. There was no description of the suspect and police say the victim has been “uncooperative.”

At 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, police officials say a 28-year-old man was shot in the left leg during a violent dispute in front of 168 Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

Police from the 28th Precinct say that the victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. Investigators say the victim has been “uncooperative.”

At 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, police from the 72nd Precinct received a call of a man shot at 530 50th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Police found an 18-year-old male shot in both legs at the scene.

He was rushed to NYU Langone Brooklyn Hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police that he was sitting at the location when he heard shot and felt pain in his legs. He allegedly didn’t know who fired the shots.

There were also numerous reports of shots fired around the city, but no other victims reported. There were also several arrests for possession of firearms, police officials say.

Investigators are also still seeking a man who barged into a Patterson Houses, Bronx apartment and shot an 8-year-old girl in the abdomen yesterday morning. She is in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital. Police say she was not the intended target.

Shooting victim identified

Police have identified a 29-year-old man who was found shot in the head and arm in front of 915 Prospect Place in the Bronx on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

He has now been identified Jaguar Housey, 29, of Prospect Avenue. He was pronounced dead that same night at Lincoln Hospital.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, according to police from the 42nd Precinct.

That same vicinity has been a hot-bed of shootings in the last few months, much of it has been classified as “gang related.”

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.