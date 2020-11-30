Crime

Group of four argue with, attack and rob 58-year-old man on south Bronx subway

Photo courtesy of NYPD

Police are searching for three men and a woman believed to be responsible for assaulting and robbing a 58-year-old man on a subway in the south Bronx earlier this month.

The victim was riding a northbound 2 train at about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 14 when the group of four entered the subway from the Third Avenue-149th Street station.

Law enforcement sources said all parties engaged in a verbal dispute, which led to the quad punching the victim before stealing his backpack. The group fled before the train had left the station, leaving the man with a bruised lip.

His stolen bag contained $500, glasses, Sony headphones and a credit card, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.

