38-year-old man murdered, 41-year-old woman hospitalized in south Bronx knife melee

A 38-year-old man is dead and a 41-year-old woman is hospitalized after a fatal knife attack in the south Bronx on Tuesday afternoon.

While many details remain unclear on the apparent homicide, it is confirmed that police rushed to the gory scene outside of 310 E. 149th Street at about 4:09 p.m. to discover the two victims gruesomely gashed open.

The man has sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso while the woman only was slashed on her left forearm, according to law enforcement sources.

Both were rushed to nearby Lincoln Hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was reported to be in stable condition.

The deceased victim’s name has not yet been disclosed by the NYPD nor has an arrest been made in his killing at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.