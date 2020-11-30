Woman found dead at bottom of stairs at Bronx building: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

Detectives are investigating the death of a Bronx woman whose body was found at the bottom of a stairwell inside an apartment building on Saturday night.

The grim discovery occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Nov. 28, when officers from the 48th Precinct responded to a home at 2173 Clinton Ave. in Belmont for a wellness check.

Upon arriving at the scene, the cops discovered an unconscious and unresponsive 59-year-old woman lying at the bottom of the stairs. Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene; police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

EMS brought the woman’s body to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.