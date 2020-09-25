Bronx man indicted for fatally stabbing, setting ablaze 18-year-old man

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The suspect who allegedly stabbed and burnt an 18-year-old alive last month was indicted yesterday by District Attorney Darcel Clark on first-degree murder and additional charges.

According to Clark, the assailant committed the brutal crime because he was upset about his sister’s relationship with the victim.

“The victim, Winston Ortiz, was a family-oriented, church going young man who had his life cut short in a horrific way,” Clark said. “The defendant allegedly stabbed the victim and then while he was still alive, set him on fire. We will get justice for him and help his parents and siblings as they grapple with the disturbing, gruesome death he suffered.”

The defendant, Adones Betances, 22, of 1100 University Ave., was arraigned on first and second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Remand was continued and he is due back in court Jan. 14, 2021.

According to the investigation, at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 12, Ortiz, was inside 1045 Woodycrest Ave., when Betances allegedly went up to him and began to argue. The defendant was allegedly upset about his sister’s relationship with the victim.

Betances then allegedly stabbed Ortiz multiple times in the chest and back, then poured an accelerant on him and set him on fire. The defendant then fled the scene. Neighbors heard the victim screaming in the hallway and came out, put out the fire and called 911. The victim identified the defendant when speaking to first responders at the scene. Ortiz was taken to Harlem Hospital and was pronounced dead a few hours later.