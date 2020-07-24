Bronx man booked for fatal shooting of two young men

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have arrested a man alleged to have fatally shot two and wounded another in the sound Bronx earlier this month.

Kalvin Robinson, 28, was brought up on murder charges for the killings of 22-year-old Joel Baba and 27-year-old man Eghosa Imafidon from Sunday, July 5.

Robinson reportedly shot both Baba and Imafidon along with another 29-year-old at 306 E. 171 Street at about 8:02 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Baba was shot multiple times while Imafidon was shot in his neck by Robinson, both were pronounced dead at Bronx Healthcare System.

The third victim was shot in his arm and was reported to be in stable condition after being transported to Lincoln Hospital.

