Suspect nabbed for horrifically burning young south Bronx man to death

The scene of the gruesome crime on Woodycrest Avenue.
Photo via Google Maps

Police have arrested a suspect for the torturous killing of an 18-year-old man in the south Bronx on Wednesday.

As the Daily News first reported, the victim, Winston Ortiz of Anderson Avenue, was fatally set on fire and stabbed repeatedly inside the fifth floor of a Woodycrest Avenue apartment at about 3:10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Earlier today, authorities arrested 22-year-old Adones Betances of University Avenue on murder and manslaughter charges for the heinous killing of Ortiz.

After officers discovered Ortiz in response to a 911 call, he was rushed to Harlem Hospital where Ortiz was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

