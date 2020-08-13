Suspect nabbed for horrifically burning young south Bronx man to death

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have arrested a suspect for the torturous killing of an 18-year-old man in the south Bronx on Wednesday.

As the Daily News first reported, the victim, Winston Ortiz of Anderson Avenue, was fatally set on fire and stabbed repeatedly inside the fifth floor of a Woodycrest Avenue apartment at about 3:10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Earlier today, authorities arrested 22-year-old Adones Betances of University Avenue on murder and manslaughter charges for the heinous killing of Ortiz.

After officers discovered Ortiz in response to a 911 call, he was rushed to Harlem Hospital where Ortiz was pronounced dead.