Man slashed outside clothing store on White Plains Road

The spike in crime continued last night as a man was slashed outside of a clothing store on Pelham Parkway.

According to the NYPD, the incident occurred at 7:08 p.m. at 2132-21398 White Plains Rd. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male, who was wearing a white tank top, black pants and a red book bag.

Filippo Tortora, the landlord of the building and president of the White Plains Road Business Improvement District, was in the building when it happened and could not believe this type of violence occurred in the community.

Tortora told the Bronx Times the man that was attacked worked for the clothing store N Brand 26.

“We don’t see any police over here on White Plains Road,” he said. “He was just doing his job. We don’t feel secure here anymore.”