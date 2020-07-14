Drive-by shooting wounds 37-year-old in Parkchester

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a mobile shooter who struck a 37-year-old in Parkchester over the weekend.

Video shows the gunman driving a scooter on Noble Avenue, firing rounds at the victim who was in a car at about 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

After passing the car that began backing up after the shots were fired, the shooter reached back to shoot more at the victim as he kept driving down Noble Avenue.

Police said that the bullet struck the 37-year-old in the arm and he is in stable condition at Jacobi Hospital where he was treated for the gunshot wound.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.