Senior woman sucker punched while waiting for bus on Boston Road

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a tough guy who allegedly sucker punched a senior woman that was waiting for a bus in the south Bronx over the weekend.

The 65-year-old woman was seated at a bus stop in front of 1737 Boston Rd. at about 10.m. on Saturday, when the man approached and swung at the innocent victim in the seemingly random attack.

Although she refused medical attention, police reported that the woman suffered pain and redness to her left eye as result of the assault.

Police released this footage of the suspect, who fled on foot to parts unknown.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.