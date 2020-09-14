NYC SHOOTINGS: One man dead in the Bronx, three injured in Queens, Brooklyn in ongoing gun violence

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

One man died on Sunday after he was shot in the Bronx that morning while three more were injured in ongoing gun violence throughout the city.

Authorities say that at 9:16 a.m. on Sept. 13 officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a call regarding a man shot in front of 1760 Bruckner Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers found 27-year-old Ezequiel Rivera with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed Rivera to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD released photos and videos of the suspect, one showing the suspect at 1760 Bruckner Boulevard during the incident. The second video was taken after the incident and the suspect is seen walking into 1785 Story Avenue with a blue sweatshirt and walking out of the location wearing a white t-shirt.

Three men were injured in separate overnight shootings in Queens and Brooklyn. At 11:49 p.m. on Sept. 13, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding two men shot at the Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn, located at 957 Dekalb Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found two 40-year-old men who had been shot at the location.

One man was shot in the foot while the other was shot in the leg. They were both taken to Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition.

At 3:50 a.m. the next morning, officers responded to a call regarding another shooting in Queens, this time at 86-10 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights. At the scene, officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in the back, arm and leg. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital by EMS.

At this time, it is not clear what the motive was behind either shooting. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.