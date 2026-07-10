Savor the Bronx kicks off week of dining deals at 40 local restaurants

This week, The Bronx Tourism Council is reintroducing Savor the Bronx, a week-long borough wide event to uplift restaurants throughout Bronx and encourage Bronxites to dine out in their community.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said the week is meant to highlight local businesses.

“We want to focus on tourism and highlight our diversity and highlight the restaurants that really make a difference in the rocks,” Gibson said.

The Savor the Bronx launch event was hosted last week at Drips Restaurant and Lounge, co-owned by Christopher Saunders and Duane Dunbar, who expressed a deep love for the borough’s diversity.

“So you could just walk one block, there’ll be a Trinidadian, there’ll be Jamaican, there’ll be an African, there’ll be Spanish, there’ll be White. Everybody just in the same neighborhood, you know? Different types of food all over. I think the Bronx has the best food in all five boroughs, hands down,” said Dunbar.

Savor the Bronx week lasts until Sunday July 12. See below for a list of Bronx restaurants included in ‘Savor the Bronx’ week and if they have any publicly advertised specials.

Italian Restaurants Participating in ‘Savor the Bronx’ Week

2 PaiZan’s Pizzeria Cucina | 250 City Island Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Chicken Marsala with a side of pasta, jumbo garlic knot & a free desert — $19.95

Addeo’s of the Bronx | 1056 Morris Park

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choice of First Course (Caesar Salad, Mixed Green Salad, Fried Calamari, 2 of Nonna’s Meatballs, or Eggplant Rollatini), Choice of Entree (Chicken Parmigiana, Penne alla Vodka, Eggplant Parmigiana, Shrimp Scampi, Chicken Marsala, or Cheese Ravioli) and Choice of Desert (Homemade Tiramisu, Cannoli, or New York Cheesecake) — $39.95

Antonio’s Trattoria | 2370 Belmont Ave

City Island Pizza Company | 273 City Island Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choose an appetizer, an entree, and a desert for $45.

Emilia’s | 2331 Arthur Ave.

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choice of Appetizer (Nonna’s Sicilian Meatballs, Zucchini Chips, or Fried Calamari), Choice of Entree (Pork Braciola, Chicken Parmigiana, Penne alla Vodka, or Eggplant Rollatini) and Choice of Desert (Italian Cheesecake or Panna cotta) — $29.95 for Lunch, $39.95 for Dinner

Kingsbridge Social Club | 3625 Kingsbridge Ave.

Lava Rock Kitchen | 2119 Startling Ave 2nd Floor

Savor the Bronx Week Special: 3 Course Price-Fixed Menu — $25.00

Mario’s Restaurant of Arthur Avenue | 2342 Arthur Ave.

Patsy’s Pizzeria of Morris Park | 980 Morris Park Ave

The Alley Pizza Lounge | 3209 Westchester Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Buy one get one half off any large pizza when ordering takeout. Recieve free Zeppoles for dessert when dining in.

Puerto Rican Restaurants Participating in ‘Savor the Bronx’ Week

Barrio BX | 1247 Castle Hill Ave

La Hija de La Fritura | Catering

Sobro Garden | 26 Bruckner Blvd.

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choice of Starter (Jimmy’s Salad, Famous Crack Wings, Steak Skewers, or Jimmy’s Fried Fish) and Choice of Main Course (Pan Seared Sea Bass, Steak & Onions, Roasted Half Chicken, or Grilled Salmon) — $40.00

Fast Food & American Restaurants Participating in ‘Savor the Bronx’ Week

Chick Fil A East Fordham Rd | 201 E Fordham Rd.

City Island Diner | 304 City Island Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Half-price desert

Morris Park Inn | 1024 Morris Park Ave.

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choice of Appetizer (Mozzarella Sticks, Soft pretzel, or 3 Philly Cheesesteak Egg-Roll), Choice of Salad (Greek or Caesar) and Choice of Entree (MPI Signature Burger, Pernil with Rice & Quandules, or Grilled Chicken) — $35.00

Seafood, Steak and Smokehouse Restaurants Participating in ‘Savor the Bronx’ Week

City Island Lobster House | 691 Bridge St

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choose between a boiled or steamed whole lobster, a boiled 8 oz lobster tail, prime rib of beef, or broiled salmon. Comes with soup, salad, desert, and a complementary cordial. — $36.95

Crab Shanty | 361 City Island Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Prime rib and choice of 4 ounce lobster tail, cluster of snow crab leg or six shrimp — $36.99

Dakota’s On the Cove | 3154 Harding Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choice of Starter (Dakota’s Grilled Cheese, Caesar Salad, or Salmon Tartare), Choice of Entree (Cajun Chicken, Faroe Islands Salmon, Lobster Ravioli, or Branzino for an extra $5) and Choice of Desert (Biscoff Cheesecake or Espresso Mousse) — $40.00

Home BX Steak | 224 W. 238th St.

Sammy’s Fish Box | 41 City Island Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Sammy’s Award Winning Clam Chowder for first course. Sammy’s Famous Corn Bread, Garlic Bread, & Italian Loaf with a Wedge of Cheese and a Relish Tray for second course. Choice for third course between Fried Jumbo Shrimp Platter or Broiled Jumbo Shrimp Scampi. — $45.00, with coffee/tea and ice cream

Sammy’s Smokehouse BBQ & Grill | 64 City Island Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Brisket & Shrimp Combination plus two sides for $29.95 or 3-Meat Combination plus two sides for $34.95. Meals come with appetizer (cup of chill), bread for the table, desert (ice cream) and coffee.

Sea Shore Restaurant | 591 City Island Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: USA World Cup Special – BBQ Ribs and Fried Shrimp for $39.95; Mexico World Cup Special – Chicken, Filet Mignon & Shrimp for $42.95; Argentina World Cup Special – NY Shell Steak for $42.95

Jamaican Restaurants Participating in ‘Savor the Bronx’ Week

Drips Restaurant & Lounge | 684 E 241 St.

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choice of Appetizer (Drip’s Taco, Stuffed Plantain Bites, or Drippy Wings), Choice of Entree (Jerk Chicken with Rice and Peas, Jerk Chicken with Rasta Pasta, Shrimp Fried Rice, Grilled Salmon, or Pineapple Salmon) and Choice of Desert (Red Velvet Cake, Carrot Cake, or Lemon Cake) — $45.00

Flamin’ Wok | 839 Burke Ave.

Savor the Bronx Week Special : Oxtail Lo Mien, Oxtail Fried Rice, Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta, Jerk Chicken Fried Rice, Fried Shrimp with Vegetable Fried Rice with Sweet Chilli Wings; Fixed Menu Price 17.99

Flava Of The Bronx | 3114 3rd Ave.

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choice of Appetizer (Codfish Fritters, Pineapple Wings, or Peppered Shrimp), Choice of Entree (Rasta Pasta, Jamaican Tacos, or Jerk Splashed Salmon) and Choice of Bottomless Cocktails (Red Punch or Spanish Towne Sangria) — $35.00

Mexican Restaurants Participating in ‘Savor the Bronx’ Week

Estrellita Poblana | 2231 Westchester Ave

Hacienda Agave | 469 E. 138th St.

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Appetizer, entree, dessert, and one classic margarita or water — $45.00

La Patrona Restaurant | 558 Southern Blvd

Pique 86 | 220 E 198th St

Seis Vecinos | 640 Prospect Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: 20% off entire order when ordering off Savor the Bronx menu.

Tobala | 3732 Riverdale Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choice of Entree (Segueza Y Prawns, Tlayuda, Enmoladas de Pato) and Choice of Appetizer (Guacamole, Tetela de Cangrejo, or Cochinta Memela) and Choice of Dessert (San Sebastian Cheesecake, or Flan de Coco) — $49.99

Xochimilco Family Restaurant | 653 Melrose Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choice of Appetizer (Guac & Chips, 3 Tacos, 6 Wings, 3 Empanadas, or Nachos) and Choice of Beverage (Margarita, Palomas, Mezcalitas, Sangria, Micheladas, or Shots) — $10.00

Cafes Participating in ‘Savor the Bronx’ Week

Light & Sweet Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor | 2889 Dill Pl

The Boogie Down Grind | 868 Hunts Pt. Ave

The Way Café | 1015 Castle Hill Ave

Greek Restaurants Participating in ‘Savor the Bronx’ Week

Little Greece | 327 City Island Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special : $15 for any pita sandwich with fries and a can of soda or water. Buy one get one gyro sandwich from 11a.m. to 2p.m. daily Monday to Friday. Buy two souvlaki sandwiches for $15. Buy one get one half off platters from 5p.m. to 8p.m. daily Monday to Friday.

The Silent Sea | 634 City Island Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: 2x Greek Salad, 2x Choice of Entree (Grilled Branzino, Ribeye Steak or Grilled Salmon) and 2x Choice of Side (Lemon Potatoes, Greek Fries, Grilled Vegetables, or Rice & Spinach) — $99.00 Dinner for 2

Other Restaurants Participating in ‘Savor the Bronx’ Week

Majestic Restaurant | 711 E 187 St.

The Eleanor’s Bar & Restaurant | 3289 Westchester Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: 10% off entire check.

The Snug | 302 City Island Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Half-Price Dessert

Shangeri-La Restaurant | 2893 Buhre Ave

Savor the Bronx Week Special: Choice of Starter (Spring Rolls, Gyoza, Soup Dumplings, Pork Buns, House Salad or Skewers), Choice of Entree (Vietnamese Pho, Japanese Ramen, Vietnamese Grilled Pork Chop or Chicken with Rice, Sizzling Pork Chop or Chicken, Beef or Fish Fillet, Hot & Spicy Crispy Chicken, Salt & Pepper Shrimp, Beef Ho Fun, Thai Green or Red Curry, or General Tso’s Chicken) and Choice of Desert (Ice Cream, Fried Milky Buns, Fried Oreo, or Sticky Rice) — $29.95

Maurice Burbridge is an intern at the Bronx Times. He can be reached at mburbridge@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!