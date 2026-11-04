City invites Bronx residents to help shape 15-mile waterfront greenway connecting Randall’s Island to Throggs Neck

A proposed 15-mile greenway connecting Randall’s Island to SUNY Maritime College in Throggs Neck is moving forward and New York City officials are inviting residents to help shape a plan that would connect waterfront parks and neighborhoods throughout the southern Bronx.

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), NYC Parks and the New York City Economic Development Corporation announced Oct. 26 that public engagement would begin for the Bronx Waterfront Greenway, one of several projects intended to expand recreational and transportation opportunities throughout the outer boroughs.

The proposed corridor would extend eastward from Randall’s Island, connecting communities including Hunts Point, Soundview and Throggs Neck. The project intends to provide safer routes for pedestrians and cyclists while improving access to waterfront parks and employment centers, particularly the industrial areas of Hunts Point.

For East Bronx residents, where waterfront access is often interrupted by highways, industrial properties and private developments, the greenway could eventually make it easier to travel between neighborhoods and enjoy portions of the borough’s shoreline that are currently difficult to reach.

The project builds upon the city’s Greater Greenways plan, released in 2025, which identified gaps in New York City’s existing greenway network and outlined a long-term vision for connecting parks, waterfronts and residential communities.

According to DOT, New York City has 15 designated greenway systems covering approximately 594 lane miles. Six of those systems are located in the Bronx, including the Bronx Waterfront, Bronx River, Hutchinson River and Mosholu-Pelham greenways.

Although the city identifies approximately 25 lane miles within the existing Bronx Waterfront Greenway system, portions of the network remain disconnected, requiring residents to use neighborhood streets to travel between sections.

Some improvements have already been completed. The O’Brien Avenue Bike Boulevard, between Leland and Stephens avenues, helped close a gap between Soundview Park and Pugsley Creek Park. More recently, the $12 million reconstruction of Monsignor Raul Del Valle Square in Hunts Point included pedestrian safety improvements, public space upgrades and a bicycle connection serving the waterfront greenway.

However, the larger 15-mile corridor remains in the planning stages, and DOT has not finalized its exact route, construction schedule or the streets that could be affected.

The city is seeking public input to identify areas where connections are needed, existing safety concerns and opportunities for improvements. The planning process will consider both smaller changes, such as new signage and roadway markings and larger construction projects that would require additional funding.

DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said the city wants residents to have an opportunity to shape the project before plans are finalized.

Council Member Amanda Farías, whose district includes Soundview, welcomed the initiative, pointing to the potential benefits of connecting waterfront communities to parks and jobs.

“A continuous 15-mile greenway along the Bronx waterfront would be an incredible addition to our borough,” Farías said.

The Bronx Waterfront Greenway is one of six corridors supported by a $7.25 million federal grant awarded to New York City in 2022. The funding supports the development of implementation plans rather than construction of the entire network.

The city expects to complete implementation plans for all six corridors by 2028, with construction of individual improvements dependent upon future funding.

The first public workshop for the Bronx Waterfront Greenway will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the BankNote Building, 1231 Lafayette Ave. in Hunts Point.

A second workshop will be held virtually Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Residents can learn more about the project and register for either workshop at nyc.gov/greenways.