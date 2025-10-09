Photos: Project Bravo food pantry distributing food to Bronx community

Bronx community members attending one of the Project Bravo food distributions.

The Project Bravo Food Pantry, an initiative of Montefiore Health System, is holding food distributions three times a week at 3058 Bainbridge Ave.

This community-based, hospital-driven initiative is open for food distributions every Monday and Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., as well as Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Open to all Bronx residents, the food distributions are meant to help combat food insecurity in the borough for high-risk individuals and families.

Attendees of these food distributions are encouraged to bring shopping bags and/or shopping carts.