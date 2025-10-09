Community Service

Photos: Project Bravo food pantry distributing food to Bronx community

project bravo
Bronx community members attending one of the Project Bravo food distributions.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The Project Bravo Food Pantry, an initiative of Montefiore Health System, is holding food distributions three times a week at 3058 Bainbridge Ave.

The groceries for the food distribution are placed on tables for community members. Photo by Jewel Webber

This community-based, hospital-driven initiative is open for food distributions every Monday and Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., as well as Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community members wait in line at one of the food distributions. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

Open to all Bronx residents, the food distributions are meant to help combat food insecurity in the borough for high-risk individuals and families.

Fresh vegetables, canned goods, coconut water, grapes and more are available at Project Bravo’s food distributions. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

Attendees of these food distributions are encouraged to bring shopping bags and/or shopping carts.

Shopping bags and carts are recommended for attendees. Photo by Jewel Webber

