Photos: City of Faith Church of God to host weekly food distributions throughout October

Attendees wait in line outside a food distribution at the City of Faith Church of God.

The City of Faith Church of God, located at 3453 White Plains Rd., will be hosting food distributions for members of the Bronx community every Tuesday of October at 1 p.m.

Those interested in attending one of these food distributions are encouraged to bring bags and/or carts to carry their food.

Attendees will be required to follow the guidelines set by the City of Faith Church of God for this food distribution. This includes signing in on the sign-in sheet, for which people can line up early.

Names will be called out to receive a ticket based on who signed in earliest. Once someone’s name is called, they will be given a ticket for the food distribution.

In the event of bad weather, people interested in the food distribution are encouraged to call the church at (718)-798-3052 to make sure they are open.