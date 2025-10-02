Community Service

Photos: City of Faith Church of God to host weekly food distributions throughout October

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
church of god
Attendees wait in line outside a food distribution at the City of Faith Church of God.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The City of Faith Church of God, located at 3453 White Plains Rd., will be hosting food distributions for members of the Bronx community every Tuesday of October at 1 p.m.

Bronx community members taking part in a food distribution at the City of Faith Church of God. Photo by Jewel Webber

Those interested in attending one of these food distributions are encouraged to bring bags and/or carts to carry their food.

The food distribution will feature fresh produce, canned goods and more. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

Attendees will be required to follow the guidelines set by the City of Faith Church of God for this food distribution. This includes signing in on the sign-in sheet, for which people can line up early.

It is recommended that attendees bring carts or shopping bags to carry their food. Photo by Jewel Webber

Names will be called out to receive a ticket based on who signed in earliest. Once someone’s name is called, they will be given a ticket for the food distribution.

Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

In the event of bad weather, people interested in the food distribution are encouraged to call the church at (718)-798-3052 to make sure they are open.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC