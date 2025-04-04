Permits filed for two-tower mixed use development featuring 164 housing units in Kingsbridge

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 11-story building and a 12-story building with 164 total residential units at 5517 Broadway and 205 W. 230th St., respectively, in the Kingsbridge neighborhood of the Bronx.

The two-tower development will take up 115,295 square feet in total, with 93,530 square feet for residential space, 21,566 square feet designated for commercial space and 199 square feet of community facility space. With an average unit scope of 570 square feet, the units in these towers will most likely be rentals. The two addresses are within a five-minute walk from each other.

The proposed Broadway building would be mixed-use and be 112 feet tall. It would have 65 residential units. The commercial and community facility space will be in this building. A Unites States Postal Service office currently stands at the address.

The tower at 205 W. 230th St. would be 124 feet tall and have the other 99 units. A parking lot currently occupies the space.

Other planned features of the development include 13 open parking spaces, 28 enclosed parking spaces and a rear yard 30 feet long. The two addresses are within close proximity to the 231st Street train station, which services the 1 train. There are also nearby bus stops for the BxM1, BxM2, BxM18, Bx1, Bx2, Bx7, Bx9, Bx10 and Bx20 lines.

Steven Westreich of Westorchard Management submitted the applications for this proposed project. The architect of record is listed as Kao Hwa Lee Architects.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed for this project. An estimated completion date for the construction of these towers has not been provided as of yet either.